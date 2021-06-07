Who starts blogging in 2021?
It’s a reasonable question: who starts blogging in 2021? After all, it’s an old fashioned writing form, and not so many people spend their days reading blogs when there are Twitter TLs and Facebook feeds to scroll through.
Well, the answer is my son Aise does. And I’m totally behind it.
As I’ve mentioned here before, blogging is a great way to get an idea out there, fully formed, on a daily or nearly daily basis. It’s good practice with making arguments, and forming precise claims with evidence, and most of all it gets you past the initial idea formation stage (the first blogpost on a topic) to the next one, where you get to ask, so what? or what next? kinds of questions. Personally, I never would have written a book without this blog, and of course my readers, who are the best blog readers ever.
Anyway, you’ve seen me crossposting his first three posts, about hyperinflation, seasonal adjustments, and the so-called housing shortage.
He’s now started his own blog here, and in the past three days he wrote about how he was right to worry about the job report, how homeownership is overrated, and how we should definitely worry about the growth of the economy. What’s more, he has plenty of data to support his arguments.
Congratulations, Aise!
Congrats Aise
Blogs are not dead yet. I launched my first blog in 2010 and followed up with three more. Although I don’t post much new stuff ( I slowed down a lot), after writing and publishing several thousand posts, those four blogs still had more than 300 visitors in the last seven days. If I was to return to writing and publishing fresh posts, I’m convinced that count would probably start climbing again.
These days most of my fresh posts, answers to questions, are on Quora, and most of my answers are longer than the average blog post. This morning I saw that one of my many answers on Quora had more than 500 upvotes and almost 90k readers.
I just thought that maybe I should be answering those Quora questions on one or more of my blogs, instead, by turning them into blog posts.
I noticed that some Florida guy started blogging in 2021, but apparently he quit.
Congrats Aise, and may your blog be so much more enjoyable than that guy’s!
