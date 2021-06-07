It’s a reasonable question: who starts blogging in 2021? After all, it’s an old fashioned writing form, and not so many people spend their days reading blogs when there are Twitter TLs and Facebook feeds to scroll through.

Well, the answer is my son Aise does. And I’m totally behind it.

As I’ve mentioned here before, blogging is a great way to get an idea out there, fully formed, on a daily or nearly daily basis. It’s good practice with making arguments, and forming precise claims with evidence, and most of all it gets you past the initial idea formation stage (the first blogpost on a topic) to the next one, where you get to ask, so what? or what next? kinds of questions. Personally, I never would have written a book without this blog, and of course my readers, who are the best blog readers ever.

Anyway, you’ve seen me crossposting his first three posts, about hyperinflation, seasonal adjustments, and the so-called housing shortage.

He’s now started his own blog here, and in the past three days he wrote about how he was right to worry about the job report, how homeownership is overrated, and how we should definitely worry about the growth of the economy. What’s more, he has plenty of data to support his arguments.

Congratulations, Aise!