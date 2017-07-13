Cleared for Surgery!

Happy birthday to me, folks! I’m 45 today and my present was that I got the call I’ve been working towards for 6 months, since January: my insurance company has cleared me for the bariatric gastric sleeve surgery I’ve been talking about.

In fact, I’m likely to get the surgery in about two weeks, before the end of the month, or soon after that. In preparation I need to start a strict “pre-op” diet consisting of protein shakes and nothing else except possibly celery. That means no coffee until a couple of weeks after surgery, and no carbonated beverages for pretty much the rest of time.

Wish me luck, friends! I’m super psyched.