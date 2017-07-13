Home > Uncategorized > Cleared for Surgery!

Cleared for Surgery!

July 13, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

Happy birthday to me, folks! I’m 45 today and my present was that I got the call I’ve been working towards for 6 months, since January: my insurance company has cleared me for the bariatric gastric sleeve surgery I’ve been talking about.

In fact, I’m likely to get the surgery in about two weeks, before the end of the month, or soon after that. In preparation I need to start a strict “pre-op” diet consisting of protein shakes and nothing else except possibly celery. That means no coffee until a couple of weeks after surgery, and no carbonated beverages for pretty much the rest of time.

Wish me luck, friends! I’m super psyched.

  1. Gloria Messer
    July 13, 2017 at 8:25 pm
    Good Luck Cathy. – Gloria Messer Access for All

  2. rebuildamerica
    July 13, 2017 at 8:36 pm
    Good luck, Cathy! You are very brave …

  3. edlawfaqs
    July 13, 2017 at 8:43 pm
    Keep positive and best wishes.

  4. Gordon Henderson
    July 13, 2017 at 9:02 pm
    Good luck, Cathy! I’m psyched for you.

  5. susandryan
    July 13, 2017 at 9:08 pm
    Good luck!

  6. Irene Calvo
    July 13, 2017 at 9:56 pm
    So happy to hear! Just thinking during my very recent visit from Seattle to the city about your enthusiasm about citibike. Best wishes on the surgery and your new afterlife!

  7. juggnatha
    July 13, 2017 at 10:59 pm
    May your recovery be quick and your pain light!

  8. Tom Adcox
    July 13, 2017 at 11:48 pm
    Good luck and all best wishes for success.

  9. Dan K
    July 14, 2017 at 12:39 am
    Good luck with the surgery. I miss you on Slate Money, but it has forced me to read your blog posts more. Take care of yourself, then hurry back – we need you to continue to speak truth to power.

  10. ED
    July 14, 2017 at 2:29 am
    Best of luck

  11. ipfeifer
    July 14, 2017 at 7:16 am
    Good luck!

  12. Dianne
    July 14, 2017 at 9:25 am
    Cathy. Your fans are rooting for you. I hope the results are what you hope for.

  13. Josh
    July 14, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Good luck!

    Thanks for info about coffee. Are there any other beverages you’d like?

  14. Robert Gordon
    July 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    My very best wishes to you…and to your entire family!

  15. gerard
    July 14, 2017 at 2:05 pm
    Good luck and hoping for the best!

  16. Arturo Magidin
    July 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm
    Good luck, and happy birthday!

  17. psteckler
    July 14, 2017 at 3:38 pm
    By the Banach-Tarski theorem, if the smaller stomach doesn’t work out, you can reassemble the bits into a bigger one. 🙂 Best of luck!

  18. marilynmann
    July 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm
    Good luck!

