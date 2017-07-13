Home > Uncategorized > Cleared for Surgery!
Cleared for Surgery!
July 13, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments
Happy birthday to me, folks! I’m 45 today and my present was that I got the call I’ve been working towards for 6 months, since January: my insurance company has cleared me for the bariatric gastric sleeve surgery I’ve been talking about.
In fact, I’m likely to get the surgery in about two weeks, before the end of the month, or soon after that. In preparation I need to start a strict “pre-op” diet consisting of protein shakes and nothing else except possibly celery. That means
no coffee until a couple of weeks after surgery, and no carbonated beverages for pretty much the rest of time.
Wish me luck, friends! I’m super psyched.
Categories: Uncategorized
Good Luck Cathy. – Gloria Messer Access for All
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck, Cathy! You are very brave …
LikeLike
Keep positive and best wishes.
LikeLike
Good luck, Cathy! I’m psyched for you.
LikeLike
Good luck!
LikeLike
So happy to hear! Just thinking during my very recent visit from Seattle to the city about your enthusiasm about citibike. Best wishes on the surgery and your new afterlife!
LikeLike
May your recovery be quick and your pain light!
LikeLike
Good luck and all best wishes for success.
LikeLike
Good luck with the surgery. I miss you on Slate Money, but it has forced me to read your blog posts more. Take care of yourself, then hurry back – we need you to continue to speak truth to power.
LikeLike
Best of luck
LikeLike
Good luck!
LikeLike
Cathy. Your fans are rooting for you. I hope the results are what you hope for.
LikeLike
Good luck!
Thanks for info about coffee. Are there any other beverages you’d like?
LikeLike
Turns out I can drink coffee. I’m so happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My very best wishes to you…and to your entire family!
LikeLike
Good luck and hoping for the best!
LikeLike
Good luck, and happy birthday!
LikeLike
By the Banach-Tarski theorem, if the smaller stomach doesn’t work out, you can reassemble the bits into a bigger one. 🙂 Best of luck!
LikeLike
Good luck!
LikeLike