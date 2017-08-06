Doing great!
I’ve started to get emails from concerned friends checking up on me, so it’s high time I give an update on my condition over here:
I’m doing great!!
I’ve been eating really carefully, and enjoying every single (tiny) bite. I dream of bean soup, perfectly seasoned. I am, in fact, well on my way to becoming a health food obsessed foodie. My darling friend Laura has even brought over a selection of fancy salts, because we’re both convinced I’m going to become a “salt douche” lickety-split. I don’t want sweet things at all. My tastes are changing daily, and I live in the best city in the world, with the best friends in the world, to try out new things.
So. Lucky.
I’m also starting to take longer walks, between 1 and 2 miles, and I’m planning to beef it up to 3 miles by the time I see my doctor on the 15th, because my real goal is to get back on my bike. Because, besides becoming a foodie, I’m also planning to get really into exercise. It won’t be the first time, I’ve been there before. It’s fun, as long as you don’t make people listen to your work-out schedule or anything. If I start doing that, please slap me.
The story behind the story of me getting this surgery is that I love biking with my husband. In fact I’d pretty much been able to brush off the fact that I was fat because I could still point out that I was in great shape, biking around Central Park or downtown on the Westside bike trail, and I wasn’t lying.
But last summer, something changed. We rented a house near Poughkeepsie that was great, and pretty close to some nice bike trails, but not very close. As in, about five miles of pretty steep but rolling hills to get to a flat trail. What I realized was, in spite of my best intentions, I couldn’t get myself out there. It was really hot, and the thought of biking up and down all those hills filled me with dread. I couldn’t get myself to do it.
What was worse, I realized it was just the beginning. When you don’t bike regularly, you get out of shape, which makes it even harder to bike when the weather gets better. Once I realized this destructive feedback loop was happening, it really bothered me, and moreover fucked with my long-held notion of myself as a fit fat person.
I’d already heard about the bariatric surgery as a way of getting rid of diabetes, and I’d already decided I’d get it done if and when I was well on my way to diabetes (I ended up being pre-diabetic when I went into surgery, so this wasn’t a minor concern). But last summer was when I started to ask the question, why wait? I started interviewing people who’d had it, none of whom regretted it. Indeed their biggest regret seemed to be that they hadn’t done it earlier. One of them wished they’d gotten a sleeve surgery instead of a gastric bypass surgery (I got a sleeve).
I started thinking long term about my health, and how I wanted to be one of those active old ladies, shouting and carrying on at protests, and how I’d need to be able to stay fit if I was going to go through with it. And although I was carrying my 300 pound body pretty well at 44, it would be much harder to do that at 74.
Long story short, once I’m back on my bike, I’ll definitely feel I’ve achieved something. I was even thinking of joining SoulCycle (after being cleared by my doctor, of course) but it might be too cult-y for me. Then again, it might be just cult-y enough.
Please chime in with suggestions!
Cathy
Love you and hope you are great. I cycle all the time – because Southern California after all. I’ve done all the obsessive stuff like century rides and a SF to LA bike trip (not a camping, god bless motel six). My absolute favorite moments on my bike are those times when I’m just pedaling around and I’m suddenly 10 years old again. Priceless.
Go girl,
Terri Ferro
So good to hear.
A friend of mine had a bariatric surgery ten years ago. One weekend he visited me and we went out for a coffee. He insisted in having a milkshake, I said he was crazy. He had it, his first milkshake since the surgery. He nearly fainted with a couple of sips. So, behave!
I have a suggestion. Turn what you want to do into written goals and post them in an easy to find location where you can read them every morning soon after rising. I do that and I know if I didn’t it would be so easy to not get anything done on my want-to-do because-it-is-the-right-thing to do list that leads to a better quality, healthier life.
For instance, when I’m dragging my feet to do my regular exercise routine in the morning, I force my reluctant feet down the hall to where I post my goals and read the line about not letting anything stop me from exercising. Even halfway through exercising when negative voices keep whispering inside my head asking why I’m torturing myself like that, I walk down the hall and read the goal about exercising out loud and it works. it shuts up that nasty voice inside my head that wants me to become a couch potato that watches endless TV as my body rots.
It seems to be the only thing that works for me. When I don’t have a written goal, I tend to procrastinate for hours and days on end and get nothing done that I want to do.
I even have a goal to not turn the TV on until after 8 PM.
Try ClassPass if it’s in your area! I happen to work there but I never did studio fitness before I joined the company and now I’m totally hooked. You can get a free trial and do a few classes and see how you like it.
