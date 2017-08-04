Home > Uncategorized > Big Data Is Coming to Take Your Health Insurance

Big Data Is Coming to Take Your Health Insurance

August 4, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

Hey people! I’m back to business, with a new Bloomberg View column about healthcare:

Big Data Is Coming to Take Your Health Insurance

Categories: Uncategorized
  1. Kristine
    August 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm
    Reply

    Glad you’re back, Cathy, and hope all is going well. I agree that the more the insurers know, the more precisely they can charge, and I do believe that the data will come from everywhere. Food purchases, exercise prigrams, smoothie purchases, will all become fodder for predictive analytics.

    Like

  1. No trackbacks yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: