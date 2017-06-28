Bariatric Surgery Update
I’m back from Ireland. It was as magical as I’d hoped. We had such a blast and I’ll always remember the trip, and also how much more mature Wolfie is than me in the context of long lines at airports, even though he’s only 8 (his words: “Of course I do get impatient, mom, but I just hold it inside and I think about positive things like that we’ll eventually be home and that we’ll be able to see our family”).
Also, after coming home yesterday, I went to a nutrition seminar for bariatric surgery with my husband. I have officially completed all the paperwork (tons of it) so right now I’m in the waiting phase, hoping that my insurance clears the surgery soon so I can get on with it. As usual, I’m impatient. I should probably try to channel Wolfie here.
I’m guessing it will be another 6 weeks before I get the surgery, so around August 9th. That’s four weeks for the insurance to clear, and then once that happens, I need to be on a very strict diet for two weeks heading into the surgery. Theoretically I could get cleared in two weeks, and I could even just start the diet early, but since it’s so intense I’m probably not going to start until I have a date.
The strict diet is essentially a protein-drink only, starvation diet meant to reduce the size of my liver in order for it to be not in the way for the actual laparoscopic surgery. It turns out that many people of my weight have “non-alcoholic fatty liver,” which just means a liver that’s bigger and contains more fat than a normal liver. It can get in the way of the surgeon’s tool, which can be a problem. The good news is that livers respond quickly to dieting, so the two week extreme diet goes pretty far in decreasing the size of the liver to a manageable obstacle.
I’ve been practicing making protein shakes lately, mostly with fruit and milk, in order to get used to them, because generally speaking they’re horrible tasting and sickly artificially sweet. I have found a pretty good one though, by which I mean it’s not too sweet, and I just tried it alone with water, and it was actually fine. The trick is: lots of ice and a really good blender. I got a “Ninja Professional Blender with single serve” and it’s perfect.
Also in last night’s seminar we went over the diet for the various stages of recovery. Here’s a cheat sheet:
- For the week after the surgery, you’re never hungry and you only drink, but the weird thing is you have to drink tiny 1 ounce cup of water or broth every 20 minutes while you’re awake.
- For a few weeks after that you eat every three hours, even though you’re probably not hungry, but it has to be the pureed like baby food or applesauce. The reason is that your stomach is still healing and is swollen, and might not be larger than the size of a straw in places, so larger chunks of food could get stuck. You also drink tiny amounts very often but you can’t drink and eat at the same time.
- After that you start introducing slightly less pureed food into your diet. You eventually eat pretty normal food but your stomach is much smaller than before, so way less of it. They suggest you eat mainly protein, and you eat that first, followed by vegetables and fruit.
- They also give you the following long-term rules: never eat and drink at the same time. Never drink carbonated beverages. Try to eat on 25% of your diet in fat, and avoid refined carbohydrates forever. Also, take vitamins every day for the rest of your life.
If that all sounds like a major behavior change, you’re right. It’s intimidating. On the other hand, the people I’ve interviewed have all told me the one thing that I think makes it possible: namely, that you’re not hungry all the time, even though you’re eating way less. That small amounts of food fill you up for hours. This sounds like a miracle to me, as a person whose hunger rages at me like someone screaming in my ears on a daily basis. So I’m taking a leap of faith, knowing that I’m pretty good at following plans I’ve set for myself, and also knowing that once you’ve developed a habit, it’s not that hard to follow it.
Mathbabe, if you are set on surgery no matter what then ignore this post. If you are still considering alternatives then you might be interested in what I went through. Like you I had never been able to diet successfully. I found that in order to lose wait I had to stay hungry, which I managed to do only for for a limited period of time. Eventually something happened, I lost my resolve and regained my weight. That was until I went to see a functional doctor ie a bona fide MD who also got training in alternative therapy and functional medicine, a type of medicine that uses supplements, diet and lifestyle changes to treat the conditions underlying diseases. She run some tests to assess my metabolism issues and vitamin deficiencies. She then put me on on a protein powder, supplements and on the cardiometabolic diet. That diet requires you to stop eating all forms of simple carbohydrates ie sugar, white flour, white rice etc and to eat large quantities of green leafy vegetables as well as healthy fats and proteins. She also told me to hit the gym five times a week. It has worked really well for me, my hunger has gone, I have more energy and I am losing weight. Most importantly because I am French and Italian, I am eating really tasty food, the diet actually gives you a lot of flexibility (except for the protein powder which I call the bfast goop). If you are interested you can look up a Dr here https://ifm.org/ or here https://integrativemedicine.arizona.edu/ there are tons of them in NY. Whatever you decide good luck, you are having a very positive impact on society so all of us have a vested interest in keeping you in good health!
Dear Cathy,
First of all congrats for doing it. I myself i’m morbidly obese and I’ve been thinking about surgery for a long time but never had the courage. One thing that I am afraid of is that I’m going eat even though i’m not hungry (something I do often sadly) and then i’m going to feel terribly sick because of the smaller stomach. Are you afraid of this ?
In any case I hope you will keep us updated and I sincerely wish you all the best with this courageous endeavour 🙂
Best of luck, Kathy!
I mean Cathy…
Good luck with the journey, Cathy! JOOC, are the long-term rules driven by the surgery, or are these guidelines that your doctors would set for anyone?
Not for nothing, the screaming hunger would probably also go away if you just adopted that diet without the surgery. I’d suggest that’s an experiment worth trying, as you’re committed to the diet anyway and not having surgery is better than having surgery
As @dworfrecaut says, if you’re not looking for alternatives, then good luck and godspeed. And for credibility, I should share my fat loss story. After our first soon was born in 2010, I weighed in over 270#, which was a BMI of like a hundred. I was also driven by hunger to eat plates of nachos, full ice cream cakes, foot long Pastrami sandwiches and the like. I took on Joel Marion’s cheat to lose diet — carb cycling — and got down to about 235# — not obese ( I’m 6’5″) — that year through a combination of that and his Xtreme fat loss diet, which adds fast days and contracts the cycle to five days. I did a bunch of stuff in 2011, and at the beginning of 2012 I adopted the Primal Blueprint, which is wheat-free, high fat low carb. After our second son was born that year, I weighed in at 211#, normal weight, with a 34″ waist, there smallest I’d had as an adult. In 2014 I went into a muscle building program and hurt myself in 2015, reactivating chronic pain issues and putting myself back at 270# a year later. About two months ago I started carving it off in anger, preparing for the Chicago Marathon, fasting two days a week — the hunger goes away when you go off carbs and you can fast whenever you like — and taking a cold shower every night. I’m taking off about two pounds a week, and preparing to go full keto in less than two weeks, which should accelerate that.
Dude, you disqualified yourself from giving me advice when you said “BMI of like a hundred,” when I weigh more than that and I’m 5′ 7″. My BMI is not close to 100. It’s dismissive language, not a good start.
And as for the rest of your story, no thank you.
I apologize for offending you. I simply meant to express that I didn’t feel in control of my body composition.
I posted a link to this blog post and you read more comments here:
I’m not on Facebook anymore but thanks!
Here is my smoothie recipe that really does taste good:
frozen blueberries or other fruit
milk
water
a bit of vanilla
protein powder
stevia to taste
Make smooth in a blender. Using the frozen fruit will make it cold and thick; the stevia will sweeten.
Good luck with your program.
