We don’t know why we’re all so fat

One of the most ridiculous aspects of the “blame the individual” approach to obesity is the overall trend of fatness throughout the country and the world over the past few decades.

The rates of obesity have skyrocketed and we simply don’t know why. Here are a few reasons that are consistently trotted out:

So, there are tons of reasons, and I’m sure I missed some. The tricky thing is, all of them sound plausible, and none of them are likely the single answer. Likely it’s a combination of a bunch of them.

But the truth is, we don’t know. And people hate not knowing stuff, so they pretend they know. That’s not helpful. We need to be scientists and try testing out hypotheses.

The biggest problem with testing the above hypotheses is that many of them are hard to avoid environmental factors of modern life. You can take the soda machine away from a high school but then the kids will just buy soda at the nearby corner store.

Until we’ve figured it out, I’d like us to admit I don’t know why we’re all so fat. And I’d like us to stop blaming individuals, especially children.