Random thoughts on hotels

June 26, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments
First of all, forgive me if I’m blathering on, I’ve been hanging out with an 8-year-old for a week so I’m kind of starved for adult conversation. And even if you can’t actually answer me in real time, your comments are very welcome.
Second of all, I would like to comment on traveling in general.
- What’s with all the mirrors in hotel rooms? They’re everywhere, and, may I say, completely unnecessary. Now, I get that they make the rooms look somewhat bigger, but what’s the deal with sitting down at the toilet and seeing yourself in a mirror, sitting down at the toilet? It’s not a good look for anyone, I’d wager, and I’m not being ultra self-conscious when I say that. For that matter, I’m pretty at ease with my body, but nobody looks good at the toilet. Or rather, people who do look good at the toilet would look good in any position whatsoever. So even for them, I’d suggest fewer mirrors near toilets, are you with me? [the way I deal with the mirror problem is I walk around the room without my glasses on so I can’t see anything. It solves the problem of the mirrors but also produces its own problems]
- Also, coffee. I’m not complaining, since free coffee is always welcome (although in Las Vegas the coffee pods cost like $20 each, and I couldn’t even find them because I was on my hands and knees looking for free coffee pods without my glasses), but why oh why so little? I’m in a hotel now where they have one of those tiny pod machines, and they give me all of 2 tiny pods for an entire day’s worth of coffee. Is there any serious coffee drinker who could make do on such a small amount of caffeine? I mean, a small Starbucks black coffee would be equivalent to about 8 pods alone, and who buys small coffee anymore? I don’t get it. [the way I deal with the lack of coffee problem is I steal coffee pods off of the maid carts in the hallways whenever I get the chance. This solves the problem of too little coffee but leads to the problem of feeling somewhat guilty all the time]
- Having made those whiny complaints, let me say how much I love hotel rooms, and especially how utterly anonymous they are. They’re so comfortingly bland! And everything is designed with disgusting behavior in mind, so you don’t have to worry too hard about messing something up. It’s much better than staying in someone’s house where you might break something. In a hotel room there’s basically nothing to break because it’s all bolted onto the wall and/or stain resistant. It’s heaven.
Also, before I leave, I should mention that I did get a wonderful fiddle lesson from Leisha. I don’t have pictures but here’s a recording of her doing a tune called Cooley’s Reel:
I received this article in my email, and the recording link had a .m4a extension. I got an error when I clicked on it in my browser. Pro tip: I downloaded the file with an .mp3 extension, clicked on the download, and it worked beautifully!
OK thanks I think I’ve fixed it now.
I understand your gripes about mirrors and coffee but my complaint about hotels is about waste. Hotels symbolize the waste we cause and mostly for no reason. It also allows people not to be responsible for themselves. And what about privacy. I often wonder what that hotel chain’s algorithm outputted on my stays!
I’m not so sure why hotels are wasteful – you’ve got lots of people in little rooms all on top of each other, and nowadays they don’t even wash the sheets and towels unless you ask them to.
People usually fly or drive to hotels, so there’s a carbon-emission cost associated with them.
I’ve thought that if I ever opened a B&B, I’d give a carbon discount to people who walked or biked there.
About those mirrors . . .
Back in the day (well, many moons ago), when I used to commute to Los Angeles on an almost weekly basis, the one thing I did notice was the mirrors . . . everywhere!
Not just in hotels, but in just about every situation and scenario that could be imagined, there were mirrors, ubiquitously inserted into strategic areas so that one could almost always be in immediate proximity to one or more that could be readily available.
As a sort of existence index of the culture norm there, it was uniquely fascinating.
If anything, it reminded me on a constant basis how out of sync I was (and still am) to the expected culture norm of area . . . but I digress.
