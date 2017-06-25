Dublin Part 2
In my previous post, I explained how my trip to Dublin with my son Wolfie came to be. Now I want to tell you what we’ve done so far.
Day 1 – complaints
We started with the standard squished-in-the-airplane for 7 hours, then spend forever getting luggage, then find slow shuttle bus to car rental, then get charged an extra $600 for standard transmission (because you cannot imagine driving on the left side of the road in a city you don’t know AND driving manual with your left hand), then driving the wrong way away from the airport, then getting stuck in horrible Dublin morning commuting traffic, then finally making it to the hotel exhausted.
Having gotten that out of the way we proceeded to take a well-deserved nap, then we got up and found lunch and an extremely slow bus tour around the city, which gave us a broad idea of what we had available to us. Then we got back to the hotel, went swimming in the hotel pool, and crashed.
Here we are waiting for lunch. Can you guess who was more patient?
Day 2 – laziness
Really no trip would be complete without a full day of doing nothing at all. So we did nothing on this day, stayed the entire day inside the hotel except for the time I went across the alleyway to pick up food that I ordered in advance. Wolfie could see me off the balcony:
By the way, when I say we did nothing, it goes without saying that we went swimming in the hotel pool, because we believe that is a solemn duty of vacationers.
Day 3 – horses and castles
After resting up, we were ready for a day of action! We woke up early, grabbed breakfast, and drove out west to the Clare Equestrian Centre, where a very nice young woman by the name of
Shavonne Siobhan gave Wolfie his very first riding lesson:
After the lesson we went to our hotel for the night, which was absolutely the nicest place we ever have or ever will stay, the Dromoland Castle Hotel. One direct consequence of the horseback riding lesson (a steal at 40 Euros) was that, every time from then on when we talk about “how Irish” something we’re doing is, say drinking Guinness and eating beef stew at a pub, we always mention that it could be just a bit more Irish if we were doing it on horseback.
We were too awed by how nice it was at the castle to take many pictures, but here we are at a fancy tea:
And here’s Wolfie doing a victory dance as he beats me at outside chess:
We also went swimming in the hotel pool for a record 90 minutes before falling asleep.
Day 4 – the coast and gay pride
We woke up at the castle, had a fancy breakfast, went swimming, and then drove to the Cliffs of Moher:
We eventually found ourselves in Doolin, where we bought a few things at the shops:
After eating beef stew and Guinness at a pub, and wishing there were live music (we’d missed the Doolin Folk Festival by one week!), we went for a walk to make sure I was fit for driving, and we took some pictures:
After that we drove back to Dublin, and when we got there, everyone was walking around in Rainbow flags. It was outstanding, and we soon realized we’d missed the Pride Parade in Dublin, which was a huge deal. That made me think maybe we’d be able to find some live music if we just went to the right place. So after parking, we went on a walk to the Temple Bar. Wolfie found himself some flags:
Well we did find live music, but the bars were so loud and crowded we didn’t stay long.
And did I mention that there were quite a few drunken horsemen rushing their horses through the streets this way and that and generally causing confusion and mayhem? It made everything extremely Irish. We were mesmerized, especially as the drunk college students kept trying to heave themselves onto the carriages at the slightest provocation.
We ended up sitting outside at an Indian restaurant, when all of a sudden these three musicians popped up right next to us:
And they were fantastic!
Long story short, I’ve asked the fiddler to give me a lesson today, which is Day 5 – did I mention I brought my fiddle? – and she said yes. More soon.
Great pics! I got a little teary thinking that I wish that I had done more of these trips with my son.
Thanks!
LikeLike
Nice Post. Thank You.
LikeLike
This looks so fun! We were in Dublin in February on a weekend that had ridiculously wonderful weather for February in Ireland and spent a day walking to Broom Bridge from downtown to see the Hamilton plaque. Whether or not you care about silly math tourism, it was an excellent walk along the Royal Canal, where we saw lots of waterfowl and lush greenery. We continued our walk to Phoenix Park and then back to the city center. It was an excellent day.
LikeLike
Have you considered writing a math tourism guide? I can assure you it would be a hit.
LikeLike
The thought has crossed my mind. 🙂 I just need to figure out who wants to pay me to write a math tourism guide! (Including trips to do more research.)
LikeLike
Wow!
LikeLike
Hi Cathy, if you wanted to hear some music in Dublin somewhere a bit quieter than Temple Bar you could try the Cobblestone or Devitt’s (although off the top of my head I’m not sure which nights). There’s also tons of great Irish trad music in New York and surrounds. Feel free to email me if you want me to try to put you in touch with some players in either location, I have friends (or friends of friends) who would be happy to help you out.
Obviously, I started following this blog because I’m interested in stats/data science and their societal impacts so it’s a bit of a head-spin for me that you are fiddle player and interested in Irish music (which is my other major interest)! Enjoy the rest of your trip!
Kit
LikeLike
Cool! I’d love to know of such music near Columbia U. if it exists!
LikeLike