Home > Uncategorized > President Bannon and Big Data Juries #Resist

President Bannon and Big Data Juries #Resist

April 6, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

I’m super happy to say that, according to the New York Times, Bannon was demoted yesterday in part because the President Bannon/ #PostcardToBannon campaign – which I wrote about back in February – really got under Trump’s skin. From the article:

Screen Shot 2017-04-06 at 8.52.52 AM

Obviously Bannon hasn’t been kicked out of the White House, but I think we can all agree this is a step in the right direction.

Also, my newest Bloomberg View column is out, where I describe the idea behind Big Data jury selection and decide against it:

Big Data Won’t Make Juries Better

Categories: Uncategorized
  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: