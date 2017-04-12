Home > Uncategorized > Does Capitalism shrink inequality?
Does Capitalism shrink inequality?
April 12, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments
In today’s Bloomberg View column, I debate Noah Smith over one of his previous columns in which he claims that capitalism shrinks inequality. I don’t think the facts are on his side:
Debating Whether Capitalism Shrinks Inequality
Categories: Uncategorized
Supplemental Question: Given the assumption that inequality has bad aspects, is it OK nonetheless to ask if one should also assume that the resources available are fixed?
LikeLike
Re: Venezuela — Does making everyone poorer count as “success” in terms of increasing economic equality?
LikeLike
If the richest people get poorer more than the poorest, yes.
LikeLike