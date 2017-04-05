Home > Uncategorized > March for Science Knitwear #Resist

March for Science Knitwear #Resist

April 5, 2017

My buddy Brian Conrad alerted me yesterday to a very welcome three-way intersection:

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.14.56 AM

Graphics courtesy of meta-chart.com

 

So, anyone surprised? I’m not. But I am excited. Here’s what we’ve got on Ravelry:

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.18.17 AM

 

You can get the pattern for free here, and you can read and article about the concept here.

But, there’s more! Because knitting nerd activists are endlessly creative, we have the following generalizations on the above idea:

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.19.41 AM

Combination pussy hat and resistor hat

 

 

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.19.28 AM

Chemistry hat

 

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.19.20 AM

DNA helix hat

 

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.19.05 AM

Water molecule hat

 

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.18.52 AM

March for Trees hat

 

Amazing!

All patterns available here.

