Essays: Futurism and Equifax

October 4, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments
I’m very happy with an essay that just came out this morning with Boston Review, on futurism:
Know Thy Futurist
Also, my newest Bloomberg View column came out this morning, about how we’re having the wrong conversation about personal data:
The Equifax Hack Started the Wrong Conversation
