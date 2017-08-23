Disarm White Supremacy

This is a guest post by Becky Jaffe.

One way to disarm the dangerous ideology of white supremacy is to teach and learn Black history inside and outside of the classroom. Here is a personal list I compiled from my own collection of books and documentaries I would like to share with you. I have arranged the order of the titles into a poem in homage to these freedom writers. The first version of the poem omits the authors, while the second version includes authors and clickable links for more information on each title and author.

Please add your own inspirational thinkers in the comments below. Let us not give an ideological inch to the white nationalists in the white house.

A Black History Curriculum in Poem Form:

Kindred

Roots

Country of My Skull

Things Fall Apart

How Europe Underdeveloped Africa

Cry, The Beloved Country

An African Elegy

Americanah

Life Upon These Shores

To Be a Slave

To Kill a Mockingbird

My Bondage and My Freedom

Black Skin, White Masks

Their Eyes Were Watching God

The Half Has Never Been Told

Tales of Tenderness and Power

The Poisonwood Bible

Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl

Weep Not, Child

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

Parting the Waters

Up From Slavery

Native Son

Invisible Man

Hidden Figures

Ain’t I a Woman?

I Am Not Your Negro

Between the World and Me

Eyes on the Prize

You Must Set Forth At Dawn

Long Walk to Freedom

Long Night’s Journey Into Day

Homegoing

The Audacity of Hope

Naming Our Destiny

Astonishing the Gods

I, Too, Am America

A Raisin in the Sun

The Souls of Black Folk

Unbowed

Beloved

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For

Anything We Love Can Be Saved

—

Here is the same poem with the authors included and clickable links for each title:

Kindred by Octavia Butler

Roots by Alex Haley

Country of My Skull by Antje Krog

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

How Europe Underdeveloped Africa by Walter Rodney

Cry, The Beloved Country by Alan Paton

An African Elegy by Ben Okri

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi

Life Upon These Shores by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

To Be a Slave by Julius Lester

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

My Bondage and My Freedom by Frederick Douglass

Black Skin, White Masks by Frantz Fanon

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

The Half Has Never Been Told by Edward E. Baptist

Tales of Tenderness and Power by Bessie Head

The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver

Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl by Harriet Ann Jacobs

Weep Not, Child by Ngugi Wa Thiong’o

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Parting the Waters by Taylor Branch

Up From Slavery by Booker T. Washington

Native Son by Richard Wright

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly

Ain’t I a Woman? By Sojourner Truth

I Am Not Your Negro – James Baldwin documentary

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Eyes on the Prize documentary

You Must Set Forth At Dawn by Wole Soyinka

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

Long Night’s Journey Into Day – documentary

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

The Audacity of Hope by Barack Obama

Naming Our Destiny by June Jordan

Astonishing the Gods by Ben Okri

I, Too, Am America by Langston Hughes

A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry

The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois

Unbowed by Wangari Maathai

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight by Alexandra Fuller

We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For by Alice Walker

Anything We Love Can Be Saved by Alice Walker