Home > Uncategorized > My TED talk is live!

My TED talk is live!

August 22, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

It went up this morning, I hope you like it:

The era of blind faith in big data must end

Categories: Uncategorized
  1. Snowbird of Paradise
    August 22, 2017 at 7:59 pm
    Reply

    Saw it and loved it! Thank you for making something so opaque suddenly clear.

    Like

  2. Les
    August 22, 2017 at 8:15 pm
    Reply

    Great, forwarded it to 15 friends.

    Like

  1. No trackbacks yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: