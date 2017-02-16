Home > Uncategorized > New links!
- I wrote about how big data is undermining our understanding and faith in historical facts and in statistics in my newest Bloomberg column, Do You Trust Big Data? Try Googling the Holocaust
- Last week this Vice piece came out, which I contributed to along with lots of writers I really admire like Astra Taylor, on how technology can be made to work for us: Man Versus Machine
- My buddy Paul-Olivier Dehaye is on fire over at medium.com with his newest approach to disrupting the big data surveillance state. He now has devised a way to request your file from Cambridge Analytica, and I’m totally doing this: Quick guide to asking Cambridge Analytica for your data
