Home > Uncategorized > Meet Facebook, Your New Financial Regulator

Meet Facebook, Your New Financial Regulator

February 10, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

New Bloomberg View column:

Meet Facebook, Your New Financial Regulator

 

Categories: Uncategorized
  1. thevirtueoficonoclasism
    February 10, 2017 at 6:27 pm
    Reply

    Supervised vs. unsupervised? Yep. Makes a difference methinks. May just be a difference in terminology and method, but the differences are pretty important. At the end of the day, humans do have to be involved. Can’t let an algorithm do everything.

    Like

  1. No trackbacks yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: