Insurance and Big Data Are Incompatible

February 23, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

My newest Bloomberg View piece about how that FitBit could be bad for your health:

That Free Health Tracker Could Cost You

  1. Jon Awbrey
    February 23, 2017 at 8:52 am
    Well, Duh …

    • RTG
      February 23, 2017 at 7:32 pm
      I kind of want to agree want to agree with you, but I don’t think most people understand this. It’s quite alarming, actually, how little people understand about things they interact with/use regularly. It’s the type of thinking that allows people to be happy with their ACA-subsidized health insurance while decrying Obamacare.

  2. Jon Awbrey
    February 23, 2017 at 12:20 pm
    and now a word from our sponsor …

  3. Dave W.
    February 23, 2017 at 9:39 pm
    (OT): I noticed that “Weapons of Math Destruction” is listed as a supplemental reading to this course: http://callingbullshit.org/syllabus.html

  4. thevirtueoficonoclasm
    February 23, 2017 at 11:57 pm
    I remember Zip Code and Address were (probably still are) used as factors in determining auto insurance rates. The thinking was that an address pin pointed a physical location in a community, and that house has a value, as do the others around it. The implication was that home owners who own property worth over a certain threshold could help determine the best rate. In an area where the housing prices are low? Might ding you. Own or rent? Might ding you if you rent. Own a house over a certain value? That’s a good thing, because the thinking is if you can afford the mortgage of the house you’re in, you’re probably pretty stable and safe, which would lower your rate. Is this Zip Code in an area where the median salary is higher than other Zip Codes? And on and on and on.

    God only knows what’s in there now. Point being, whether you’re willing provide additional data or not, insurance companies will ALWAYS build a model that is to their advantage.

  5. Auros
    February 24, 2017 at 2:30 am
    The issue isn’t the data, it’s that the insurer is currently legally allowed to use the data to price discriminate. Legally, they charge a higher base price and then credit some of it back to healthy people, but that’s functionally identical to charging people for being sick.

    If you collected health data, and used it to direct people toward ways that they can take care of their health better (which generally will save both them and their insurer money), I don’t see any problem with that. But the cash “incentives” are a loophole in “community rating” rules that are supposed to ensure that insurance works as insurance — as a way for all of us to pool our risks together, such that the lucky (healthy) subsidize the unlucky. Just like folks with homeowner’s insurance whose house doesn’t burn down, subsidize those who suffer fires.

  6. Jeffrey Kaufman
    February 24, 2017 at 5:29 am
    One could argue, quite convincingly, that health insurance should not guided by the profit motive. Unfortunately, for this time, we have lost that argument. Rating risk is at the heart of profitable insurance schemes and fine tuning that risk to require those with greater need to share more of that risk IS the insurance model. Still your point is well taken. As we become more and more subject to big data we will see more and more of the cost of risk shifted to those perceived as the riskiest.

