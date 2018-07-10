Home > Uncategorized > Science For The People back in action!
Science For The People back in action!
July 10, 2018 Leave a comment Go to comments
The good folks at Science For The People are hosting an event to celebrate their first publication in a long while (see more about the history of SftP here):
Celebrate the return of Science for the People! Join us for the premiere viewing of the mini-documentary about SftP’s revitalization and readings from our first publication since 1989: a collection of essays about the science and politics of geoengineering.
Doors: 6:30pm
Showtime: 7:00pm
Address: Caveat NYC, 21A Clinton Street, New York NY 10002
Tickets: $15 adv / $20 door
I hope I see you there!
Categories: Uncategorized
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0) Leave a comment Trackback