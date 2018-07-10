Home > Uncategorized > Science For The People back in action!

Science For The People back in action!

The good folks at Science For The People are hosting an event to celebrate their first publication in a long while (see more about the history of SftP here):

 

Celebrate the return of Science for the People! Join us for the premiere viewing of the mini-documentary about SftP’s revitalization and readings from our first publication since 1989: a collection of essays about the science and politics of geoengineering.

Doors: 6:30pm
Showtime: 7:00pm
Address: Caveat NYC, 21A Clinton Street, New York NY 10002
Tickets: $15 adv / $20 door

 

I hope I see you there!

