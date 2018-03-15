Home > Uncategorized > Teaching Computers to be Fair
Teaching Computers to be Fair
My newest Bloomberg View piece just came out:
How to Teach a Computer What ‘Fair’ Means
If we’re going to rely on algorithms, we’ll have to figure it out.
What a progressive defines as fair, a conservative defines as unfair. Same in the other direction. Take something simple as affirmative action / diversity. We will never get agreement on what’s fair, because as soon as you advantage one group, you disadvantage another. So fair ultimately will be decided by whoever has political control at the moment.
