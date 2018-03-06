Ernie Davis: The Palantir of New Orleans

Did you hear that Palantir, the big data company founded by Peter Thiel, has been secretly building predictive policing algorithms for New Orleans?

Well, when my buddy Ernie Davis found out, he decided to write a poem. He’s generously allowed me to reproduce it here:

Six years ago, one of the world’s most secretive and powerful tech firms developed a contentious intelligence product in a city that has served as a neoliberal laboratory for everything from charter schools to radical housing reform since Hurricane Katrina. Because the program was never public, important questions about its basic functioning, risk for bias, and overall propriety were never answered. — Palantir has secretly been using New Orleans to test its predictive policing technology, Ali Winston, The Verge, Feb. 27, 2018.

In Eldamar, so long before

Our time, that none can tell the count in years,

The elven craftsman Féanor

Devised the seeing stones, the Palantirs.

The men of old, in seven towers,

Installed the stones that Féanor had wrought

And used their extrasensory powers

To see far off and to converse in thought.

But using a device whose might

Exceeds your wisdom risks a fearful fall.

The fates of Saruman the White

And Steward Denethor are known to all.

********************************************

The enterprising Peter Thiel

Built Paypal and became a billionaire.

A man of business nonpareil

But arrogant as Féanor the Fair.

He scorned the college education

That piles useless knowledge in your head,

And so established a foundation

So youths could start up businesses instead.

He scorned the privileged elite,

Self-righteous, over-educated, smug,

And thus endorsed the loathsome cheat

Who honors every autocratic thug.

Since folks online are always willing

To publish on the web all they can tell

Thiel saw that he could make a killing

By mining it for content he can sell.

His team of workers then designed

The mightiest program they could engineer

To sift the data to be mined.

He named the company “The Palantir”.

The palantirs of Féanor

Could show what was long past and far away.

Thiel’s Palantir sees vastly more:

It knows right now what men will do some day.

It studies billions of relations

‘Twixt men as they develop over time.

And finds the key configurations

That augur the committing of a crime.

********************************************

To prove, past reasonable doubt,

Who’s guilty of specific criminal acts

Requires reasoning about

An awful lot of pesky little facts.

Who was where and when and why?

What show the footprints, blood stains, DNA?

An inconvenient alibi

Can ruin any prosecutor’s day.

A human being is still needed

To comprehend these kinds of evidence

No AI program has succeeded

In mastering the basic common sense.

But building an AI detector

For criminal propensity’s no sweat.

You map a person to a vector

And classify it with a neural net.

********************************************

New Orleans, fair but troubled Queen

Has not in full recovered from the blow

Dealt by Hurricane Katrine

In storm and flood, a dozen years ago.

Gangs that trafficked in the sale

Of heroin and methampetamines

Fought turf wars, and they left a trail

Of murder on the streets of New Orleans

James Carville, famed politico,

Lived in New Orleans and held it dear

And Carville also chanced to know

About the products built at Palantir.

Carville convinced the company

(He was a paid advisor at the time)

To share their software, all for free

To help N.O.P.D. to combat crime.

An altogether secret deal:

Only N.O.P.D. and the mayor,

The folks at Palantir and Thiel

Were any time informed or made aware.

“Fool!” Thus Saruman was named

For secret hid from Council long ago.

And should not those be likewise shamed

Who thought the city council need not know?

Policing with predictive code

The guardians of security delights,

But leads us on a risky road

Toward bias and ignoring civil rights.

Matalin, James Carville’s wife

Assures us all that we will be OK

As long as, in the course of life,

No cousin or acquaintance goes astray.

So Palantir in place remains

And now that we have heard of it, we must

Conclude that those who hold the reins

Of power have betrayed the public trust.