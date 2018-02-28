Home > Uncategorized > A natural experiment for Facebook
A natural experiment for Facebook
February 28, 2018 Leave a comment Go to comments
I wrote a Bloomberg View piece about something Facebook could probably do to determine if the Russian ads made a difference in the 2016 election:
Facebook Could Do a Lot More on Trump-Russia
The company could probably measure the effect of election-meddling if it wanted to.
The most important thing on Facebook was the activity of the Trump campaign as detailed by this 60 Minutes report: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/facebook-embeds-russia-and-the-trump-campaigns-secret-weapon/
Interesting idea. Would think Facebook would need to control for other correlated factors as well such as Trump campaign ad buys, but perhaps dividing the samples into the two groups you mention would correct for that.
If I read you right, your test would see whether people were more likely to vote based on the Russian-sponsored ads. Considering that voter suppression was also attempted, it would be good to check for that effect as well.
Thanks for suggesting it.
