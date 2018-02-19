Home > Uncategorized > My favorite kind of Amazon Q&A

My favorite kind of Amazon Q&A

February 19, 2018 Leave a comment Go to comments

Amazon_Review

  1. Jeff Gillman
    February 20, 2018 at 6:59 am
    I suggested to Amazon that their request for answers include something along the lines of “If you don’t know a direct answer, there is no need to continue”, but sadly, my suggestion was probably never even read.

  2. Mel
    February 20, 2018 at 11:18 am
    If you, like me, took way too long to learn of the amazing qualities of the banana slicer, make sure to read its product reviews. https://www.amazon.com/Hutzler-571-Banana-Slicer/dp/B0047E0EII

