My favorite kind of Amazon Q&A

I suggested to Amazon that their request for answers include something along the lines of “If you don’t know a direct answer, there is no need to continue”, but sadly, my suggestion was probably never even read.
No! Don’t make it stop!! 🙂
If you, like me, took way too long to learn of the amazing qualities of the banana slicer, make sure to read its product reviews. https://www.amazon.com/Hutzler-571-Banana-Slicer/dp/B0047E0EII
Outrageous and hilarious, thanks so much!!
