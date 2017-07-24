Home > Uncategorized > I’m alive!

I’m alive!

July 24, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

Made it through surgery and I've already walked around.

I love the pain control button.

Home tomorrow!

Categories: Uncategorized
  1. hypergeometric
    July 24, 2017 at 5:27 pm
    Reply

    Great! Heal quick!

    Like

  2. natashablakely
    July 24, 2017 at 5:41 pm
    Reply

    Wonderful! Have a speedy recovery!

    Like

  3. abekohen
    July 24, 2017 at 5:44 pm
    Reply

    Great!

    Like

  4. charles000
    July 24, 2017 at 5:51 pm
    Reply

    Excellent!
    So, about that pain control button . . . any further description?

    Like

  5. Tam Doey
    July 24, 2017 at 5:55 pm
    Reply

    Great news! Hope everything continues to well for you!

    Like

  6. deaneyang
    July 24, 2017 at 6:08 pm
    Reply

    Great news.

    Like

  7. Abigail Goben (@hedgielib)
    July 24, 2017 at 6:14 pm
    Reply

    Yay!!

    Like

  8. Nutt Eugene
    July 24, 2017 at 6:20 pm
    Reply

    Brave you and everybody will love the result, you phsyche bouy you way up.

    Might need some liposuction to tone up some parts. Sounds awful, results astounding.

    You are making a lot for your self.

    Bravo

    Like

  9. Shecky R
    July 24, 2017 at 6:27 pm
    Reply

    Such great, quick news… hope your son doesn’t make you belly-laugh too hard with his comedy routines right away!

    Like

  10. Marcelo
    July 24, 2017 at 6:41 pm
    Reply

    Great news!

    Like

  11. Gordon
    July 24, 2017 at 7:47 pm
    Reply

    Tremendous! Best of luck with recovery.

    Like

  1. No trackbacks yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: