Stacks Project Hoodies For Sale!

June 6, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments
Nerds, you’re in luck!
We’ve designed Stacks Project Hoodies and they’re for sale. Please tell all your nerd friends to sign up by June 16th so we’ll have them printed in time for the Stack Project Workshop taking place in Michigan at the end of July.
Here’s the Google form, have at it!
Thanks to Wei Ho and Pieter Belmans for their help in organizing!
