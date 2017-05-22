Eugene Stern: How Value Added Models are Like Turds
This is a guest post by Eugene Stern, originally posted on his blog sensemadehere.wordpress.com.
“Why am I surrounded by statistical illiterates?” — Roger Mexico in Gravity’s Rainbow
Oops, they did it again. This weekend, the New York Times put out this profile of William Sanders, the originator of evaluating teachers using value-added models based on student standardized test results. It is statistically illiterate, uses math to mislead and intimidate, and is utterly infuriating.
Here’s the worst part:
When he began calculating value-added scores en masse, he immediately saw that the ratings fell into a “normal” distribution, or bell curve. A small number of teachers had unusually bad results, a small number had unusually good results, and most were somewhere in the middle.
And later:
Up until his death, Mr. Sanders never tired of pointing out that none of the critiques refuted the central insight of the value-added bell curve: Some teachers are much better than others, for reasons that conventional measures can’t explain.
The implication here is that value added models have scientific credibility because they look like math — they give you a bell curve, you know. That sounds sort of impressive until you remember that the bell curve is also the world’s most common model of random noise. Which is what value added models happen to be.
Just to replace the Times’s name dropping with some actual math, bell curves are ubiquitous because of the Central Limit Theorem, which says that any variable that depends on many similar-looking but independent factors looks like a bell curve, no matter what the unrelated factors are. For example, the number of heads you get in 100 coin flips. Each single flip is binary, but when you flip a coin over and over, one flip doesn’t affect the next, and out comes a bell curve. Or how about height? It depends on lots of factors: heredity, diet, environment, and so on, and you get a bell curve again. The central limit theorem is wonderful because it helps explain the world: it tells you why you see bell curves everywhere. It also tells you that random fluctuations that don’t mean anything tend to look like bell curves too.
So, just to take another example, if I decided to rate teachers by the size of the turds that come out of their ass, I could wave around a lovely bell-shaped distribution of teacher ratings, sit back, and wait for the Times article about how statistically insightful this is. Because back in the bad old days, we didn’t know how to distinguish between good and bad teachers, but the Turd Size Model™ produces a shiny, mathy-looking distribution — so it must be correct! — and shows us that teacher quality varies for reasons that conventional measures can’t explain.
Or maybe we should just rate news articles based on turd size, so this one could get a Pulitzer.
Pulitzer or poop-lister?
OK, I hate the VAM as much as anyone, but I took the VAM premise as, “in the complex world of student performance on a standardized test, we don’t know exactly why students end up at the bottom, but if Mr. HatesTeaching’s students ALWAYS end up on the bottom of these tests, we’re going to assume he’s a crappy teacher.”
Ignoring that we haven’t operationalized “ALWAYS” or legitimized the tests themselves, isn’t that an OK assumption to make?
Nice article but it misrepresents the central limit theorem which says that combining lots of independent variables, ALL OF WHICH HAVE FINITE VARIANCE, gives a normal distribution.
The caveat probably doesn’t matter for value added models but in financial modelling, omitting the caveat is equivalent to assuming that risk distributions do not have fat tails.
“The Turd Size Model”… gee, the applications seems endless (or, perhaps, bottomless).
Mr Stern is wrong!
The turd size distribution may show a correlation between size and some critical health problem. This of course dos not imply causation, either way, but it still calls for more investigation.
In my experience, health problems seem to be inversely related to turd size, but that is just anusdotal evidence.
Models are tools, not Gods. Blame it on the Rational Enlightenment who believed determinism was the way to go. Mathematics led to certainty and predictability, which goes to the whole business of stability and order. Who can argue with numbers, hmm? A quantity is what it is. 6 is 6 and not 7, according to the “rules.” This sort of logical thinking has exploded out into the world as a means by which to maintain order.
Let’s not go too far in this direction and throw out all such models. Here’s a poem, “Paradox,” by the late mathematician Clarence Wylie, Jr.
Not truth, nor certainty. These I foreswore
In my novitiate, as young men called
To holy orders must abjure the world.
“If…, then…,” this only I assert;
And my successes are but pretty chains
Linking twin doubts, for it is vain to ask
If what I postulate be justified,
Or what I prove possess the stamp of fact.
Yet bridges stand, and men no longer crawl
In two dimensions. And such triumphs stem
In no small measure from the power of this game,
Played with the thrice-attenuated shades
Of things, has over their originals.
How frail the wand, but how profound the spell!
