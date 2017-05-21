Home > Uncategorized > Trump’s Path-Independent Theory of Mind

Trump’s Path-Independent Theory of Mind

May 21, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments

My newest Bloomberg View Column:

Donald Trump’s Path-Independent Theory of Mind: How the U.S. president is like a Google ad test

You can see all of my Bloomberg View columns here.

Categories: Uncategorized
  1. allenknutson
    May 21, 2017 at 6:32 pm
    Reply

    One closely related thing you left out here: his lawyers’ idea that one shouldn’t study his public statements about the Muslim ban when judging the constitutionality of the Muslim ban.

    Incidentally, Alison Gopnik has a fine NYTimes article today about how interesting and pleasant 4-year-olds are, and how unfair to them it is to compare Donald Trump to one.

    Like

  2. Cathy O'Neil, mathbabe
    May 21, 2017 at 7:17 pm
    Reply

    Good point.

    Like

  3. dmf
    May 22, 2017 at 9:02 pm
    Reply
  1. No trackbacks yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: