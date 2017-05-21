Home > Uncategorized > Trump’s Path-Independent Theory of Mind
Trump’s Path-Independent Theory of Mind
May 21, 2017 Leave a comment Go to comments
My newest Bloomberg View Column:
Donald Trump’s Path-Independent Theory of Mind: How the U.S. president is like a Google ad test
You can see all of my Bloomberg View columns here.
Categories: Uncategorized
One closely related thing you left out here: his lawyers’ idea that one shouldn’t study his public statements about the Muslim ban when judging the constitutionality of the Muslim ban.
Incidentally, Alison Gopnik has a fine NYTimes article today about how interesting and pleasant 4-year-olds are, and how unfair to them it is to compare Donald Trump to one.
LikeLike
Good point.
LikeLike
http://www.psych.nyu.edu/vanbavel/lab/index.html
LikeLike