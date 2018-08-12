Home > Uncategorized > Zuckerberg Is Totally Out Of His Depth

Zuckerberg Is Totally Out Of His Depth

Hey my newest snarky Bloomberg Opinion piece is out!

 

Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Out of His Depth

And so are all the big boys of tech

 

For a longer list of all my Bloomberg columns, go here.

  1. Susan Price
    August 13, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Wow..just wow. I see you are writing a book of shame. Look, I’m not a fan of these social media entrepreneurs when it comes to safeguarding data/privacy/disinformation.

    But you have a lot of nerve to use shaming tactics “as a mom” and calling them “boys”. Seriously, something is wrong with you to shame them that way.

    Look at what you said:

    “big boys of technology”
    “These boys”
    “As their fictional mom”
    -” I’m imagining being their mom, feeling for them.”

    And this article sentence also smacked of insensitivity to people in other countries. PS…you didn’t even say what country you are in…

    “And if you try to save money by hiring people in other countries who can’t possibly understand the context, you’re asking for trouble.”

    • Cathy O'Neil, mathbabe
      August 13, 2018 at 2:43 pm
      Susan,

      Thanks for your comments. If there’s anything I’ve figured out about shame it’s that sometimes it’s totally appropriate. Especially when our democracy hangs in the balance. You’re absolutely right that I’m shaming these bros. And I think it’s 100% appropriate. Also I am fine with admitting that people in other countries have trouble with contextualizing our culture since I would say the same thing about my difficulties in contextualizing theirs. Not a slight but an observation.

      Cathy

