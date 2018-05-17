Home > Uncategorized > Let’s Not Forget How Wrong Our Crime Data Are

Let’s Not Forget How Wrong Our Crime Data Are

I’ve got a new post up in Bloomberg Opinion, inspired by the New York Times analysis on pot arrests that came out recently:

 

When marijuana is legalized, we’ll lose our only reliable barometer of bias in arrests.

 

There’s no complete list right now of all my Bloomberg columns, because it’s transitioning from Bloomberg View to Bloomberg Opinion. It will be fixed in a manner of a few days or weeks.

