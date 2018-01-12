Home > Uncategorized > Haiti
Haiti
January 12, 2018 Leave a comment Go to comments
I will not repeat what the president said yesterday about Haiti, because it is too mean spirited to perpetuate. I will say that in my travels in Haiti I met people wealthier in spirit than our poor president.
Amazing people, some of the best I have met!
Beautiful sentiment and the picture puts a smile on my face, too.
Well said! It always amazes me that the republicans cloak themselves as being “Christians” yet often demonstrate such little compassion, empathy or charity.
Trump doesn’t speak for all Republicans. Many of us find him embarrassing and pathetic.
