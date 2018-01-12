Home > Uncategorized > Haiti

Haiti

January 12, 2018 Leave a comment Go to comments

I will not repeat what the president said yesterday about Haiti, because it is too mean spirited to perpetuate. I will say that in my travels in Haiti I met people wealthier in spirit than our poor president.

IMG-5148

Photograph by Becky Jaffe

Categories: Uncategorized
  1. LM
    January 12, 2018 at 9:46 am
    Reply

    Amazing people, some of the best I have met!

    Like

  2. Josh
    January 12, 2018 at 9:51 am
    Reply

    Beautiful sentiment and the picture puts a smile on my face, too.

    Like

  3. AronM
    January 12, 2018 at 5:41 pm
    Reply

    Well said! It always amazes me that the republicans cloak themselves as being “Christians” yet often demonstrate such little compassion, empathy or charity.

    Like

    • ericadolph
      January 12, 2018 at 7:10 pm
      Reply

      Trump doesn’t speak for all Republicans. Many of us find him embarrassing and pathetic.

      Like

  1. No trackbacks yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: