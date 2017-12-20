Home > Uncategorized > Bloomberg View piece on #MeToo data & I quit Twitter
Bloomberg View piece on #MeToo data & I quit Twitter
I wrote a new Bloomberg View piece about data analysis around sexual harassment and assault:
What We Don’t Know About Sexual Harassment
We lack the data needed to know how prevalent it is.
Also, I quit Twitter, at least for now. It just kept bringing me down.
But don’t you wanna be on Twitter when the Saturday Night Massacre takes place and we all take to the streets!? 8-/
