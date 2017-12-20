Home > Uncategorized > Bloomberg View piece on #MeToo data & I quit Twitter

Bloomberg View piece on #MeToo data & I quit Twitter

December 20, 2017

I wrote a new Bloomberg View piece about data analysis around sexual harassment and assault:

What We Don’t Know About Sexual Harassment

We lack the data needed to know how prevalent it is.

My other Bloomberg View columns are here.

Also, I quit Twitter, at least for now. It just kept bringing me down.

  1. Shecky R
    December 20, 2017 at 6:17 pm
    But don’t you wanna be on Twitter when the Saturday Night Massacre takes place and we all take to the streets!? 8-/

