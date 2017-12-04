Home > Uncategorized > Women’s March 2018
Women’s March 2018
I found out there’s going to be another Women’s March by – you guessed it – going to a yarn store and finding there’d been a run on pink yarn. Even better, there are going to be a ton of Women’s Marches in a ton of cities.
Get knitting, folks! And mark your calendars for Saturday, January 20, 2018.
There’s never been a better time for this, I’m sorry to say. And if you don’t know what I mean, listen to this Takeaway episode on John Hockenberry’s systematic sexual harassment and abuse of his female colleagues of color, who he systematically pushed out of senior positions on the show:
#MeToo Hits Home: John Hockenberry Accused of Harassment, Bullying
