Upcoming events (and recent podcasts)!

The paperback edition of my book just came out last week, so I’ve been on a tear with interviews, and I’m also doing two public events in New York City in the next week. I wanted to tell you about it in case you have time to come!

  1. I’ll be at the Brooklyn Book Festival on Sunday morning, on a panel with Tim Wu entitled Big Data & You (free event)
  2. I’ll be at an Authors @ Grand Central Tech event on Tuesday evening (this costs $20 but you get a copy of my paperback)
  3. I was on the 99% Invisible podcast with Roman Mars! The episode is called the Age of the Algorithm.
  4. I was on the Leonard Lopate Show for thirty whole minutes!
  5. I was on the Tom Barnard Show in an episode with comedian Mitch Fatel.
  6. I was on the Political Book Show podcast
  7. I was on the EdSurge podcast
  8. I was on the Future of Work podcast
  9. I was on the Teaching in Higher Ed podcast
    like the 99% one b/c of the way that you show how math is used to avoid difficult choices, reminds me of this quote:
    “Eleanor Saitta‏ @Dymaxion 8 May 2014
    Repeat after me: all technical problems of sufficient scope or impact are actually political problems first.”
    any chance your book tour might take you to Iowa?

