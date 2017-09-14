Home > Uncategorized > Upcoming events (and recent podcasts)!
Upcoming events (and recent podcasts)!
The paperback edition of my book just came out last week, so I’ve been on a tear with interviews, and I’m also doing two public events in New York City in the next week. I wanted to tell you about it in case you have time to come!
- I’ll be at the Brooklyn Book Festival on Sunday morning, on a panel with Tim Wu entitled Big Data & You (free event)
- I’ll be at an Authors @ Grand Central Tech event on Tuesday evening (this costs $20 but you get a copy of my paperback)
- I was on the 99% Invisible podcast with Roman Mars! The episode is called the Age of the Algorithm.
- I was on the Leonard Lopate Show for thirty whole minutes!
- I was on the Tom Barnard Show in an episode with comedian Mitch Fatel.
- I was on the Political Book Show podcast
- I was on the EdSurge podcast
- I was on the Future of Work podcast
- I was on the Teaching in Higher Ed podcast
