Women in Tech
I wrote a piece for Bloomberg View this week, here’s how it starts:
We’re having the wrong conversation about women in tech. We need to decouple two very different issues that have arisen amid the commotion about diversity at Google: biological differences between genders, and bias against females working in tech and more generally in well-paid, prestigious jobs.
For the whole article, go here.
For all of my Bloomberg View posts, go here.
I’ve been privileged to have been surrounded by brilliant women most of my life. I’ve also seen the problems women have in tech, finance, and in other male dominated industries. However, I don’t really see a recipe that will not only bring more women to Google, but will also provide them with a positive environment. Firing the memo writer may have given some people a sense of schadenfreude, but it failed to address the underlying issues. Unfortunately, too many men at Google harbor misogyny, but now will likely resort to passive aggressive behavior. Educating the men is what’s sorely needed. Kicking the bucket down the road won’t do much good.
My two cents.
The conversation is needed but I doubt it’s possible anymore.
