How to Manage Our Algorithmic Overlords

March 29, 2017
My latest piece in Bloomberg View just came out:
You miss.ed an important question that should be asked of any system that exercises power, algorithmic or otherwise. ‘Whose interests is it supposed to be acting for?’
For example, any system funded by advertising should be expected to act in accordance with the interests of the advertisers (not viewers of advertisements).
For example, any system funded by sales of medicines should be expected to act to increase drug consumption.
Only Government funded projects can reasonably expected to act in the interests of the general populace?
So the issue of whose interests comes in three parts
1 who do they actually act for
2 who are they supposed to act for
3 who do people think they are acting for
