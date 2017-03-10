Updates: TED and bariatric surgery

Readers, I’ve got two announcements today.

First, I’ll be giving a TED talk in April in Vancouver. And yes, for those of you remember, I haven’t always been the biggest fan of such things. But I’ve changed my mind/ sold out/ decided that it might just be great.

As a friend of mine explained to me, sometimes things get so douchey they come out the other side and are super cool. Also, I’m giving a talk in the section called Our Robotic Overlords, so that’s a very good sign.

Second, I’ve decided to undergo bariatric surgery. I’m jumping through the many insurance-qualifying hoops for now but if all goes well it will happen later this year, possibly as soon as July.

And… I’m planning to chronicle my journey on mathbabe. If that kind of thing doesn’t interest you, feel free to never come back, but if that kind of thing does interest you, then buckle up!

I’m not planning to keep myself to the subject of the bariatric surgery; in fact that’s just an excuse to think about a lot more, specifically:

the nature of scientific understanding and how it does or does not percolate throughout society as a whole,

how money and shame corrupt our understanding of scientific evidence,

how bad data and bad technologies and biased academic publishing prevent us from learning optimally,

the nature of individual choice, willpower, and control,

my historical self-image as a dieter, a fat person, a woman, a feminist, and a thinker,

how I gathered evidence and made this decision, and of course

the process itself.

So I’m thinking kind of big and I’m going to have fun with it. Please feel free to comment, I’d love your help!